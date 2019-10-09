Dry and Mild Today... Much Colder By The Weekend

Forecast High Wednesday: 73F / Low Tonight: 57F - Last updated Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 8:50 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected. In addition, the Mississippi River could get close to flood stage in La Crosse on Thursday.

Today will be the last day of our much needed dry and mild stretch of weather . Look for highs in the upper 60s to low-mid 70s with sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be another breezy day, with S/SE winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Mild tonight with increasing clouds. A few sprinkles possible late west of the Miss. River. Lows tonight will be in the 50s

A strong storm system will approach the area from the west on Thursday. It will bring clouds and a chance of scattered rain showers and isolated t-storms. Temps will still be mild Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

This system will swing a strong cold front through the area Friday. As a result, look for a breezy and cooler day with periods of rain. High temps will likely be set early in the upper 50s to near 60F, with temps quickly falling during the afternoon and evening.

Looking Ahead... Sharply colder air arrives Friday night and through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 40s, with lows Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in the mid 30s. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Some areas may see temps dip down to freezing during this stretch, especially if we should see any clearing at night or during the early morning hours... and also if winds die down. Clouds and wind tend to keep temps up a bit and also hinder frost formation.

Any rain showers lingering Saturday could mix with snow showers, especially at night. Sunday looks mainly dry, perhaps some sprinkles or flurries north.

Little or no snow accumulations are expected in our area. The better chance for snow accumulations will be well to our north and west, especially across the Dakotas.

Next Monday through Wednesday looks partly sunny and dry at this point, but cool with highs in the 50-53F range. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s. Partly sunny and a bit warmer Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

Enjoy the wonderful weather on this Wednesday! -Bill Graul

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.