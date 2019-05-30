Decreasing Clouds and Warmer Today

High Today: 80F / Low Tonight: 62F - Last updated Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 8:56 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so. Water levels are also high on the Kickapoo & Trempealeau Rivers. Minor flooding is possible on the Kickapoo River around Viola.

We'll start today mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or sprinkles, mainly south. Like yesterday, we should get into more and more sunshine by the afternoon with warmer highs in the upper 70s to around 80F.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Even warmer Friday with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A cool front will bring a slight chance of showers and t-storms late in the day, especially north. Better chance of showers and t-storms as the front moves in Friday night. There's a small chance for some strong to severe storms, mainly in northern parts of the viewing area. Strong winds would be the main threat.

Looking Ahead... Chance of showers and t-storms will linger into Saturday, but with some luck much of the rain could push south of our area during the afternoon. Sunday still looks dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs this weekend will be cooler, but pleasant in the low to mid 70s.

Lots of sunshine Monday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Chances for showers and t-storms return for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s.

Next Thursday and Friday look dry at this point with seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great Thursday! -Bill Graul

