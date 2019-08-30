Cooler... But Pleasant Today

High Today: 76F / Low Tonight: 54F - Last updated Friday, August 30, 2019, at 8:42 AM...

High pressure will provide a dry Friday with plenty of sunshine. Temps will be cooler, but pleasant with highs in the low-mid 70s. It will be much less windy today, compared to the past 3 days. Winds will be from the NW around 5-10 mph.

Partly cloudy and cool again tonight. Lows will range from the mid-upper 40s (north/east) to the low-mid 50s in the La Crosse area.

More clouds than sun on Saturday and cool for late August with highs in the upper 60s to low-mid 70s. A weak disturbance will bring a small chance for some light rain showers or sprinkles in spots, but not enough to cancel outdoor plans.

Sunday is looking dry with partly sunny skies. Temps will be more seasonable with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Warmer and more humid for Labor Day with a small chance of showers and t-storms, especially late in the day and into Monday night. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... A little bit better chance for some showers and t-storms on Tuesday. Still rather warm and humid with highs in the low-mid 80s. It looks rather breezy Tuesday as well.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry at this time, with cooler highs in the low-mid 70s.

Small chance of showers next Friday with highs remaining in the low-mid 70s. Next Saturday looks dry with fairly cool highs in the low 70s.

Happy Friday... and have a safe and happy holiday weekend! -Bill Graul

