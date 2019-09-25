Cooler, Breezy and Less Humid Today

High Today: 72F / Low Tonight: 49F - Last updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 9:00 AM...

Today will be breezy, cooler and less humid with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will range from the upper 60s (north/west) to the low 70s.

Few passing clouds tonight, otherwise mostly clear and much cooler. Lows in the 45-50F range, but traditional cooler spots north and east may dip into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Seasonable Thursday with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Chance of showers and isolated t-storms late Thursday night (after midnight).

The chance for scattered showers and a few t-storms will continue on Friday with highs around 70F.

Looking Ahead... Partly sunny and a bit cooler Saturday with highs in the mid 60s... good weather for the Maple Leaf Parade in La Crosse. Chance of showers and a few t-storms Sunday with highs around 70F.

Warmer and more humid Monday with a good chance of showers and t-storms. Conditions could be favorable for strong storms with locally heavy rainfall. Stay tuned for updates. Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s to near 80F.

Slight chance of showers and a few t-storms Tuesday. Not as warm with highs in the low 70s. Chance of showers and isolated t-storms Wednesday. Cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

Even cooler later next week with highs Thursday only in the low 60s, with decreasing clouds. Some spots might not even escape the 50s for highs.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! -Bill Graul

