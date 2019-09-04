High Today: 74F / Low Tonight: 54F - Last updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 8:35 AM...

It will be cooler and less humid today with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Expect pleasant high temps in the low-mid 70s. It won't be nearly as windy as Tuesday, with NW winds 5-10 mph.

Mostly clear tonight with lows ranging from the mid 40s to low-mid 50s. Winds will be light, so patchy fog is possible late tonight into early Thursday morning... especially in some of the river valleys.

Most of Thursday will likely be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s to around 80F. A weak disturbance and cool front could spark a narrow line of showers and isolated t-storms Thursday evening. Winds Thursday will be from the south around 5-15 mph.

Looking Ahead... Friday will be dry and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

Still looking like a small chance of showers on Saturday and a bit cooler with highs in the low 70s. A few showers could linger into Sunday morning, before shifting south out of the area. It will be cool Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70F.

It looks to get more active next week with a chance of showers on Monday with highs in the low 70s. It then gets breezy and warmer for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A disturbance and cool front approaching from the west will bring a chance of showers and t-storms both days.

Cooler behind the front on Thursday with highs in the low-mid 70s and still a small chance of showers.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! -Bill Graul

