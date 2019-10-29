Continued Cool Today With Mix Of Sun & Clouds

Tuesday's High: 44F / Tonight's Low: 26F- Last updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 8:50 AM...

A quick hitting system brought the first accumulating snow of the season for some last night and early this morning. Only a trace of snow was recorded at the La Crosse airport... but southern and eastern parts of the viewing area are reporting anywhere from 0.5" to almost 2" of snow on the ground. 3" fell in Madison and 3.5" in Green Bay.

The snow exited early this morning, so expect a dry Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will continue to be cool with highs in the upper 30s to low-mid 40s.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight and cold for October. Lows will range from the upper teens to low 20s north (less clouds) to the mid-upper 20s south (more clouds).

Mostly cloudy and chilly Wednesday with highs only in the upper 30s. Most of the latest forecast model data continues to track a storm system by to our south later Wednesday and Thursday. Our area could get clipped by the northern edge of this storm, with at least a slight chance for some light snow showers, or a rain/snow mix. If the storm continues on this southerly track, then any snow accumulations in most of our area would be minimal, if any. However, if the storm should track a bit farther north... then the chance for accumulating snow would increase. Stay tuned for updates! What does look certain is Halloween Thursday is going to be quite chilly with highs only in the upper 30s.

Looking Ahead... Friday and Saturday are looking dry at this point, but mostly cloudy and cool. Highs Friday will be in the low 40s, then around 40F on Saturday.

Partly sunny Sunday with highs in the low-mid 40s. Slight chance of light rain showers Sunday night into Monday. The rain showers could try to mix with snow showers in spots Sunday night as temps will be close to freezing. Highs Monday will be in the mid 40s.

Another weak system could produce more light rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Again, some snow showers could mix in Tuesday night with temps near freezing. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will mainly be in the low-mid 40s.

Have a good Tuesday! -Bill Graul

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.