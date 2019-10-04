Continued Cool Today With A Mix Of Clouds & Sun

Forecast High Friday: 60F / Low Tonight: 49F - Last updated Friday, October 4, 2019 at 8:34 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Kickapoo River from Viola... downstream through Steuben and Wauzeka. Minor flooding is expected. In addition, the Mississippi River will be rising and could approach flood stage in a few locations over the next 5 days or so.

Today will be another much-needed dry day. We'll start with clouds, then some sunshine should mix in as the day progresses. Temps will remain cooler than average with highs in the mid-upper 50s to around 60F.

Becoming cloudy tonight. Unfortunately, another system will bring more rain to the region well after midnight (after about 3 or 4 a.m.) and into Saturday. The rain on Saturday will be most persistent and widespread during the morning hours, but scattered showers will likely continue into the afternoon. Early indications are showing the potential for anywhere from .50" to 1.25" of rain. This is the last thing the region needs and will keep the ground saturated and rivers running high. The clouds and rain Saturday will likely keep highs temps in the mid-upper 50s. Any showers should taper Saturday evening... with clearing skies overnight.

Sunday will be partly sunny, dry and warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Looking Ahead... More needed dry time looks to be in store for Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as well. There should be plenty of sunshine all three days with pleasant temps in the 60s.

The timing of a strong cold front is in question for next week. A couple models bring it into our area on Wednesday, but others hold it off until Thursday. For now, I'm going with the front not arriving until Thursday with a chance of rain showers Thursday and Friday. If this pans out, then highs Thursday would still be in the low-mid 60s, then upper 50s to near 60F Friday.

Sharply cooler air will follow the front with temps dipping into the 30s Friday night and highs next Saturday struggling just to reach 50F. If any showers are still around, then don't be shocked if some areas see snow showers mix in Friday night into Saturday morning.

Happy Friday and have a great weekend! -Bill Graul

