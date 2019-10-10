Clouds & Rain Chances Today... But Still Mild

Forecast High Thursday: 69F / Low Tonight: 55F - Last updated Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 8:47 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. Minor flooding is ongoing.

A storm system will strengthen to our west today. As it does, it will send clouds into our area along with a chance of showers and isolated t-storms. The best rain chances today will be late this morning into this afternoon. Even with the clouds and rain chances, it will be mild today with highs in the mid 60s to near 70F. Expect breezy SE winds 5-15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible... especially west of the Miss. River.

More moisture shifts into our area tonight, so periods of rain showers and isolated t-storms will be likely. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s in La Crosse, but colder in our far western counties as a strong cold front approaches from the west.

Chance for scattered lighter rain showers will continue on Friday. The center of the storm system stays well to our north/west, but it will swing a strong cold front through the area Friday morning. Before the front arrives, temps may still be well into the 50s in some spots. As a result, expect highs in the 50s to be set early in the morning... with temps then quickly falling later in the morning and into the afternoon. By later afternoon, temps will likely be in the low-mid 40s. SW winds 10-20 mph, and gusts to 30 mph, will make it feel even chillier.

Temps will fall into the low-mid 30s by Friday night, so any rain showers still in the area could mix with snow showers, especially in northern parts of the viewing area.

Looking Ahead... Sharply colder air sticks around through the weekend, along with blustery winds. This will make for a rather raw couple of days. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 40s, with lows Saturday and Sunday nights in the mid 30s. Those breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Some areas may see temps dip down to freezing during this stretch, especially if we should see any clearing at night or during the early morning hours... and also if winds die down. Clouds and wind tend to keep temps up a bit and also hinder frost formation.

Any rain showers lingering Saturday could mix with snow showers, especially north. Sunday looks mainly dry, perhaps some sprinkles or flurries north.

Little or no snow accumulations are expected in our area. It will be a much different story across the Dakotas and far NW Minnesota. In fact, parts of North Dakota could see 1 to 2 feet of snow!

Temps will remain cool through the first half of next week... with highs around 50F and lows in the mid-upper 30s. I had to add a small chance of rain showers Tuesday, but Monday and Wednesday still look dry.

Temps warm a bit later in the week with highs Thursday in the mid 50s, then upper 50s Friday.

Have a great Thursday, but keep that rain gear handy today and tonight. -Bill Graul

