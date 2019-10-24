Clear, but Chilly Tonight

High pressure will drift into the region tonight. It will bring a clear sky, light winds and dry air. These are perfect ingredients for a chilly night. Look for overnight lows in the middle to upper 20s. Our traditional cool spots over the bog country in eastern and northern sections of the area will see lows in the teens to near 20F.

After a chilly start Friday, look for plenty of sunshine. It will be a bit warmer as highs rise into the lower 50s.

Looking Ahead... Saturday looks sunny and more seasonable with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Enjoy it while you can because a cold front slides southeast across the region Sunday. The front will bring passing clouds and perhaps squeeze out a few isolated rain showers in northern parts of the viewing area. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 40s north, to around 50F in La Crosse and low 50s south/east.

It turns much colder next week. Monday will be cooler with highs in the low-mid 40s. A disturbance will bring a chance of light rain and snow showers Monday into Tuesday. Light snow showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Look for highs through much of next week to average the middle 30s to middle 40s. Low temps will drop into the mid-upper 20s.

Halloween Thursday is still looking dry, but cool with highs in the low-mid 40s. Friday will be a bit warmer with highs in the middle 40s.

