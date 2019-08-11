Chance Showers & Isolated Thunder Saturday Night

High Today: 79F / Low Tonight: 67F - Last updated Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 7:20 PM...

Low pressure and a warm front approaching from the west caused scattered showers and isolated t-storms today. The clouds and showers caused cooler high temps in the mid-upper 70s in most spots.

Additional showers and isolated t-storms are possible this evening and tonight. Humidity will increase overnight as well with morning lows mainly in the 60s, perhaps upper 50s north/east.

Slight chance of showers early Sunday, otherwise expect mostly to partly cloudy skies. It will be more humid with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... Rain chances continue to increase for the region on Monday, especially central and southern portions of the viewing area. In fact, locally heavy rain could be a concern south of I-90 Monday afternoon and night. The clouds and rain chances will likely hold highs Monday into the upper 70s. It will be humid too.

Just isolated showers and t-storms possible Tuesday, with highs around 80F. Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry at this point, with highs around 80F Wednesday and low-mid 80s Thursday. It will be less humid all three days as well.

Turning warmer and more humid again Friday through next weekend. With the warmer and moist air will come at least slight chances for periodic showers and t-storms. Highs will likely be in the mid-upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the weekend! -Bill Graul

