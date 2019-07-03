Chance Of T-Showers Mid To Late Afternoon

High Today: 87F / Low Tonight: 70F - Last updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 8:42 AM...

As expected, most areas stayed dry Tuesday afternoon and evening as a pesky frontal boundary dropped farther south into Iowa. The exception was a couple of isolated t-showers in our far southern counties through last evening.

As advertised, we woke up to areas of fog this morning. It should mix out pretty quickly, then expect a mix of sun and clouds. It's going to be another warm and humid day with highs in the mid-upper 80s. That front to the south will try to lift back north a bit today. At the same time, a disturbance over South Dakota this morning... will track east into our area. The result will be a chance for some scattered showers and t-storms mid to late afternoon and into this evening. As of this morning, the timing for the chance of showers in the La Crosse area looks to be after about 4pm or so, but stay tuned for updates.

Chance of showers and t-storms this evening, then just a slight chance overnight. It will be another mild and muggy night with lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Warm and humid again for Thursday, the 4th of July. That frontal boundary will be close enough to our area to bring chances for scattered showers and t-storms, but it's not going to rain all day. It will be a good day to have our News8000 First Alert Weather App handy, so you can check the radar and that hour by hour forecast. Highs will again be in the mid-upper 80s. Some forecast models are hinting at mainly dry conditions for most areas for the later evening hours, which would be great news for fireworks displays. I have my fingers tightly crossed for these models to verify, but stay tuned!

Still humid and still a good chance for periodic showers and t-storms on Friday. Again, it' unlikely that it will rain all day, but have that rain gear handy and check the radar before heading out for outdoor plans. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... The weekend is looking drier and less humid with comfortable high temps in the low 80s. It is also looking mainly dry with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

It will get warmer and more humid again next Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. With that will come at least slight chances for showers and t-storms each day, with the greatest chances on Tuesday. Next Thursday looks dry at this point, with highs in the mid 80s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! -Bill Graul

