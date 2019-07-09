Chance Of Storms Late Today Into Tonight

High Today: 86F / Low Tonight: 71F - Last updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 8:45 AM...

It's a hazy morning across the region. This haze is being caused by smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere that has filtered southward from wildfires up in Canada.

Expect a mix of hazy sun and clouds today with increasing humidity, especially this afternoon. Low pressure and a warm front will track toward the region from the west, bringing a chance of showers and t-storms in western parts of the viewing area after about 4pm or so. The rain chances likely won't reach the La Crosse area until around 6 or 7pm... or shortly thereafter. It will be seasonably warm again today with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of scattered showers and t-storms region-wide tonight. Otherwise, mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The overall severe threat late today into tonight is low, but there could be a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail. Any stronger storms could also produce brief heavy rainfall.

Partly sunny Wednesday. A cool front will track east across the region and could spark a slight chance of showers and isolated t-storms. The front will also crank up the winds as they shift to the west around 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible. Highs Wednesday will be in the low-mid 80s, with humidity dropping as the front tracks through.

Looking Ahead... Thursday will be a very nice summer day with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. Warmer Friday with highs in the mid-upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Warmer and more humid for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Slight chance of showers and t-storms Saturday, then just isolated t-showers possible Sunday.

Hot and humid to start next week with highs likely reaching 90F Monday and Tuesday in many spots, especially warmer valley locations. Heat indices could climb into the 95-100F range.

Still warm and humid Wednesday with isolated showers and t-storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Have a good Tuesday! -Bill Graul

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.