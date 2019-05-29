Chance Of Scattered Showers Today

High Today: 68F / Low Tonight: 55F - Last updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 8:08 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so. High water levels are also being reported on the Kickapoo & Trempealeau Rivers. Minor flooding is possible on the Kickapoo River around Readstown and Viola.

It will be another mostly cloudy day, keeping highs in the mid-upper 60s for most. Far northern parts of the viewing area would have the best chance for making a run toward the low 70s as the cloud cover won't be as thick there. Have the rain gear handy today as an area of low pressure spinning by to our south will cause a chance of scattered showers and perhaps a few t-storms in spots as well.

Tonight expect a mix of clouds and stars. Still a chance for a few showers, especially across the southern portions of the viewing area. Lows tonight will be in the low-mid 50s.

Any lingering showers would end early Thursday. Otherwise expect a partly cloudy and warmer day with highs in the upper 70s. A weak boundary could spark an isolated shower Thursday evening/night, mainly east of the Miss. River... but it's a small chance at this point and most areas will remain dry.

Looking Ahead... Warmer Friday, along with a slight chance of showers and t-storms. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s.

Chance of showers and t-storms Saturday, but with some luck much of the rain could push south of our area around midday. Sunday still looks dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs this weekend look to be in the mid 70s.

Monday will be dry with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Chance of showers and t-storms Monday night into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Next Wednesday and Thursday look dry at this point with a mix of sun and clouds. High temps should remain well into the 70s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, but have that umbrella handy. -Bill Graul

