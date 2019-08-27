Breezy With a Few Clouds Tomorrow

Good evening... an upper air disturbance is combining with a pool of cold air aloft to generate a few hit or miss showers and t-storms this evening. Some of these storms have been rather gusty, producing wind gusts to 40 mph, brief downpours and even some small hail. These shower and storms will quickly fall apart once the sun sets. The rest of the night looks partly cloudy and cool. Look for lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are on tap for Wednesday. Afternoon highs will range from the low-mid 70s. It will still be rather breezy with westerly winds 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible.

Looking Ahead... We will get a brief bump in temperatures Thursday ahead of an approaching cool front. This front could generate isolated showers and t-storms as it tracks southeast across the region. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Friday looks sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. At this point, I can't rule out small chances (20%) for showers late Friday night into Saturday, especially in areas along and south of I-90. Don't worry, there will be plenty of dry time each day. Highs will be in the 70s.

The latest data indicates most of Labor Day will be dry, with highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances look to return Tuesday. It will be followed by dry and cooler weather Wednesday.

