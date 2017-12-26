Weather

Bitter cold settles in

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 05:37 AM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 05:39 AM CST

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The end of 2017 is shaping up to be bitterly cold for people in the Coulee Region, as well as millions of other people across the country.

High temperatures in a number of U.S. cities won't go above freezing until at least Friday.

Our area is under a Wind Chill Advisory. When you factor in the wind today, it could feel as cold as 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can happen in minutes in this type of weather. Hypothermia is also possible if you're out in the cold for too long. Dress appropriately. Layers, gloves and hats are recommended.

