Big Changes in the Weather Coming at Week's End

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected. In addition, the Mississippi River could approach flood stage in La Crosse later Wednesday through Saturday.

A departing high pressure ridge will provide a quiet night tonight and one more nice one tomorrow.

Look for a clear and mild night tonight as lows range from the middle 40s to near 50F. Those traditional cool spots in our eastern counties will see slightly cooler lows... in the lower to middle 40s.

We'll see one more sunny and warm day. Look for highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will remain a bit breezy, with south winds at 5 to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Looking Ahead... A strong storm system will approach the area Thursday. It will bring clouds and a chance of rain showers and isolated t-storms. Temps will still be mild Thursday with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

This system will swing a strong cold front through the area Friday. As a result, look for a windy and cooler day with periods of rain, perhaps an isolated rumble of thunder or two. High temps will likely be set early in the upper 50s, with temps falling during the afternoon.

Sharply colder air arrives Friday night and through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 40s, with lows Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in the low-mid 30s. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Any rain showers lingering Saturday could mix with snow showers, especially at night. Sunday looks mainly dry, perhaps some sprinkles or flurries north. It's too early to say for certain if we would see any snow accumulations in our area, but for now it looks like little or no accumulations would occur. The better chance for snow accumulations will be well to our north and west, especially across the Dakotas. Frost and freezing temps do look likely for our area, which could end the growing season, so plan accordingly.

Next Monday through Wednesday looks partly sunny and dry at this point, but cool with highs in the 50-55F range. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s.

