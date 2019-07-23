Another Nice One Today, Perhaps A PM Shower East?

High Today: 83F / Low Tonight: 63F - Last updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8:55 AM...

It's going to be another nice one today with sunny to partly cloudy skies and comfortable humidity levels. Expect highs ranging from the upper 70s to low-mid 80s. A weak cool front might spark an isolated shower this afternoon or early this evening in our far eastern counties, but most areas will remain dry.

Mainly clear and comfortable tonight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s to low-mid 60s.

Seasonably warm tomorrow and Thursday with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s both days.

Looking Ahead... Warmer and more humid Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s, perhaps flirting with 90F in spots Saturday. With the higher heat and humidity will come the chance for some isolated showers and t-storms.

A disturbance and frontal boundary will bring greater chances for showers and t-storms Sunday and Monday. More cloud cover associated with the rain chances should knock highs back into the mid 80s both days.

Next Monday and Tuesday look dry at this point with highs in the low 80s, with lower humidity as well.

Have a great Tuesday! -Bill Graul

