Another Gloomy & Chilly Day

High Today: 50F / Low Tonight: 40F - Last updated Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. The river has dropped below flood stage in the La Crosse and Winona areas. The river remains above flood stage in Wabasha and PdC/McGregor with minor flooding occurring. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. Water levels could level off and rise a bit due to .75" to 1.50" of rain that fell across much of the region on Wednesday. Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

As advertised, a potent storm system brought some fairly hefty rainfall totals to the region on Wednesday. Rainfall reports ranged from .75" to 1.50" in most areas, including 1.03" at the La Crosse airport. It was also windy with wind gusting up around 35 mph at times. This made for a raw Wednesday.

Today won't be nearly as wet, but still cloudy, breezy and cool. Just expect a few scattered light rain showers or sprinkles at times, especially through about midday. Temps today will mainly be in the 40s again, but the official high will likely end up around 50F in La Crosse. NW winds 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, will make it feel even chillier.

Speaking of chilly, it will be just that tonight with a mostly cloudy sky. Some partial clearing is possible toward sunrise. Lows will be around 40F in La Crosse, but mid-upper 30s will be common in many surrounding areas. Traditional colder spots north and east could even slip into the low-mid 30s. The frost threat looks minimal due to NW winds 5-15 mph.

The area will dry out and warm up a bit Friday with highs around 60F under sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will definitely be nice to see some sunshine!

Looking Ahead... Mother's Day weekend will bring a mix of sun and clouds. A weak disturbance will track into the region from the northwest, bringing a slight chance of rain showers later Saturday into Saturday night. Unfortunately the disturbance will be slow to depart east, so I've included just a small chance for a shower or t-storm on Sunday... but there should be plenty of dry time for Mom. High temps this weekend will be in the mid-upper 60s.

Monday looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Temps will be more seasonable Tuesday through Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A couple of weak disturbances will bring slight chances for showers and t-storms Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly lingering into Thursday morning. Friday looks dry at this point.

Despite the gloomy and chilly weather... hope you have a good Thursday! -Bill Graul

