Another Cool Night Tonight, but There is Warmer Air on the Horizon

High Today: 50F / Low Tonight: 39F - Last updated Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 6:45 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. The river has dropped below flood stage in the La Crosse and Winona areas. The river remains above flood stage in Wabasha and PdC/McGregor with minor flooding occurring. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. Water levels could level off and rise a bit due to .75" to 1.50" of rain that fell across much of the region on Wednesday. Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

We are watching a departing area of low pressure and an approaching area of high pressure. The pressure difference between these systems produced another breezy day. This time, the wind was from the northwest, which brought another surge of colder air into the region today. Combined with lingering clouds from the departing low pressure system and the stage was set for a raw May day.

The high will slowly advance into the area late tonight into tomorrow and will do two things. First, look for winds to slowly decrease late tonight. In addition, we'll see clouds start to break up toward morning. Until then, look for a cloudy night... and a cool night. Morning lows will range from the middle 30s to near 40F

As we head into Friday, the high will be in control. We'll see a partly to mostly sunny day. That May sunshine will help in the temperature department, allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. While these readings are a solid 10 degrees below normal we are at least moving in the right direction.

Looking Ahead... Mother's Day weekend will bring a mix of sun and clouds. A weak disturbance will track into the region from the northwest, bringing a slight chance of showers or t-storms later Saturday into Saturday night. Unfortunately the disturbance will be slow to depart east, so I've included a chance for hit and miss shower and t-storms Sunday... but there should be plenty of dry time for Mom. High temps this weekend will be in the mid 60s Saturday, but cool to around 60F Sunday.

Monday looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Temps will be more seasonable Tuesday through Friday with highs in the middle 60s to low 70s. A weak disturbances will bring another chance for showers and t-storms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look dry at this point.

Have a great night and don't forget to take a jacket with you tonight. You'll need it! -Cory Malles

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.