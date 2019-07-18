AM Storms... Then Hot & Humid. Chance More Storms Late

High Today: 92F / Low Tonight: 76F - Last updated Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 8:45 AM...

As advertised, a round of showers and t-storms impacted the region overnight and into this morning. The good news is the storms remained below severe levels and they were moving fast enough to minimize the flash flooding threat. However, with that said, parts of Crawford, Richland, Allamakee and Southern Vernon counties saw anywhere from 2" to 3.5"+ of rain. Watch out for minor flooding in these areas and never drive through flooded areas. Also watch out for debris on roads (rocks/mud) in hilly terrain. Keep an eye on water levels in smaller creeks, streams and rivers.

ALERT DAYS today and Friday due to high heat and humidity... along with the chance for more storms late today into tonight. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of the viewing area from this afternoon through Friday evening. Heat indices of 95F to 105F will be possible during peak heating from about 2pm to 7pm. Heat indices could climb to 110F in parts of Crawford & Allamakee counties, so an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect there. Friday looks to be the hotter of the two days.

Expect showers and t-storms to gradually taper around mid-morning and shift to the east. Otherwise it will be hot and humid today with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, but high humidity will make it feel even hotter. A front remains stalled across the region and could fire more showers and t-storms late this afternoon into this evening.

Chance of showers and t-storms continues tonight, otherwise it will be warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. There could be some strong to perhaps severe storms late today into tonight. Strong winds would be the main threat, with large hail a lesser threat. Locally heavy rainfall will again be possible as well.

Friday will mainly be dry, but quite hot and humid. Highs will climb well into the 90s and high humidity will again make it feel even hotter. Be sure to take it easy outdoors and drink plenty of water. Don't forget about your pets, they need to stay cool as well.

Chance of showers and t-storms Friday night. Lows in the low-mid 70s.

Looking Ahead... The chance for showers and t-storms continues to increase for Saturday. The bad news is this will put a damper on outdoor plans. The good news is the rain chances and clouds will make it not so hot, with highs in the mid 80s. It will still be quite humid though.

Slight chance of storms lingering into Sunday morning, otherwise most of Sunday looks dry and less humid with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Next week is looking really nice as of now... with mainly dry conditions, seasonably warm temps in the low-mid 80s and comfortable humidity levels. There could be a small chance of t-showers by Friday.

Stay cool today and tomorrow... and have a good day! -Bill Graul

