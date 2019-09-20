AM Fog... Otherwise Another Very Warm & Humid Day

High Today: 85F / Low Tonight: 68F - Last updated Friday, September 20, 2019, at 8:48 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNING until further notice for the Kickapoo River for La Farge... all the way downstream through Steuben. Minor to moderate flooding expected.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 10:00 a.m. for areas near and east of the Mississippi River.

It's a foggy Friday morning for some, thanks to some clearing overnight, light winds and a very wet ground. Please use caution during the morning commute. Be sure to turn ON your headlights in the fog, so others can see you.

Once the fog mixes out mid-morning, expect a mix of sun and clouds today. It's going to be another very warm and humid, summer-like day with highs in the low-mid 80s. A weak boundary could cause an isolated shower in spots, mainly south and west. Most areas should see a much needed dry day.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight, mild and muggy with lows in the 60s. Isolated showers and t-storms will be possible, especially west.

A good chance of scattered showers and t-storms arrives Saturday (especially after Noon) as a cold front sweeps west to east across the region. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the upper 70s, but it will still remain humid until the front tracks through. It will also be breezy with south winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph possible.

Gradually decreasing clouds Sunday, breezy, cooler and less humid. Temps will be more seasonable with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. (Average high this time of year is 72F)

Looking Ahead... Monday looks great to welcome in the start of "astronomical" Fall, with highs in the mid 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Isolated showers and t-storms will be possible with a weak frontal passage on Tuesday, perhaps lingering into Wednesday morning. Highs both days will be in the mid 70s.

Cooler behind that front Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70F. Small chance of showers on Friday. Next Saturday looks mostly cloudy, but dry at this point with highs in the low-mid 70s.

Happy Friday and have a great weekend! -Bill Graul

