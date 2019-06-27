Alert Day Thursday

Good Wednesday evening. We can expect a mix of high clouds and stars tonight. It will be mild, but increasingly humid as we head through the night. Look for lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. A complex of showers and t-storms will form over the Dakotas late tonight. They are forming on the leading edge of very warm and humid air. This complex is important as it will set the stage for tomorrow's weather.

Today's data suggests this complex of t-storms will move into Minnesota late tonight, then move into our area sometime during the midday to early afternoon time frame. With plenty of warm and moist air feeding these storms, there is a good chance these storms may maintain their strength as they move across the area. As a result, we could see scattered severe storms. The main threats would be damaging winds and large hail. In addition, very heavy downpours are likely. This complex is expected to clear the area during the afternoon. However, a strong feed of moisture will try to kick off another complex of showers and t-storms Thursday evening into the overnight. Some of these storms could be severe, especially during the evening. The main threats would be large hail and damaging winds. We may see a better chance at heavy rain over parts of the area during this period as storms may continually reform and move over the same areas. Look for highs in the middle and upper 80s, but they will be highly dependent on when and where rain falls. It will feel more humid, as well.

Because of the threat for severe weather and heavy rain, I am calling Thursday an ALERT DAY. You'll want to remain weather aware through the day into Thursday night, especially if you live in areas prone to flooding. Be sure download our News8000 First Alert Weather App for the latest weather updates. It should be noted that this forecast may need to be tweaked based on where the first complex of t-storms tracks tomorrow. Stay tuned!

Just isolated showers and t-storms are possible Friday, but much of the day will be dry. It will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Looking Ahead... It's going to be downright hot and humid this weekend as a dome of high pressure expands north into the Upper Midwest. Expect highs in the low 90s, perhaps even mid 90s in warmer valley locations (such as the La Crosse airport). It will also be quite humid with dew points potentially in the low-mid 70s. This could cause heat indices (or what it feels like) in the 95-105F range during peak heating of the afternoon and early evening hours. Be prepared for this heat if you have outdoor plans. Take frequent breaks, stay cool and drink plenty of water. It looks mainly dry this weekend with t-storm chances tracking over the top of the ridge to our north and west.

Next week starts with at least slight chances for showers and t-storms Monday through Wednesday as the ridge of high pressure starts to break down a bit. More clouds and slight chances for rain should cool highs back into the mid-upper 80s in most areas. Just isolated t-showers are possible Wednesday with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s. It will remain fairly humid during this period.

As of now, Thursday the 4th of July looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid-upper 80s. It's a ways out there, but we'll keep our fingers crossed that this dry forecast holds.

Have a great night, but keep a weather eye to the sky tomorrow!

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.