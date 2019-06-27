ALERT DAY: Strong/Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

High Today: 87F / Low Tonight: 68F - Last updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 8:45 AM...

Today is an ALERT DAY due to the chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon and early this evening. Another round of storms is possible later tonight. Please remain weather aware this afternoon and tonight and stay tuned for updates.

Most of this morning will be dry in most areas, but clouds will gradually increase. Humidity will be increasing today as well. Low pressure to our west will lift a warm front north into our area today. Warm and moist air will feed into this boundary, producing the fuel for showers and t-storms this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid-upper 80s before the storms arrive.

I'm expecting 2 rounds of storms. The first will impact most areas midday and into the afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with strong winds the main threat and hail a lesser threat. The local timing looks to be after about 1 p.m. or so... and into the early evening hours. The storms could also produce heavy downpours, which could result in some urban or street flooding in some areas.

A second round of storms is likely later tonight. These storms could be strong (perhaps isolated severe?) with gusty winds and small hail. If the storms track over the same areas, then heavy rain of 1" to 3"+ could be possible. This could lead to flooding concerns overnight. Otherwise, it will be mild and muggy tonight with lows in the mid-upper 60s.

Just isolated showers and t-storms are possible Friday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Looking Ahead... It's going to be downright hot and humid this weekend as a dome of high pressure expands north into the Upper Midwest. Expect highs in the low 90s, perhaps even mid 90s in warmer valley locations (such as the La Crosse airport). It will also be quite humid with dew points potentially in the low-mid 70s. This could cause heat indices (or what it feels like) in the 95-105F range during peak heating of the afternoon and early evening hours. Be prepared for this heat if you have outdoor plans. Take frequent breaks, stay cool and drink plenty of water. It looks mainly dry this weekend with t-storm chances tracking over the top of the ridge to our north and west. There will be a slight chance of showers and t-storms moving in by Sunday night.

Next week starts with at least slight chances for showers and t-storms Monday and Tuesday as the ridge of high pressure starts to break down a bit. More clouds and slight chances for rain should cool highs back into the mid-upper 80s in most areas. Just isolated t-showers are possible Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

As of now, Thursday the 4th of July looks partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid-upper 80s. It's a ways out there, but we'll keep our fingers crossed that this dry forecast holds. It will likely remain rather humid across the region right through the week.

Have a good Thursday... and be sure to stay tuned for severe weather updates. -Bill Graul

