ALERT DAY - More Storms Today & Tonight With Heavy Rain Possible

High Today: 74F / Low Tonight: 61F - Last updated Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 8:55 AM...

ALERT DAY... mainly due to the potential for more storms that could produce heavy rainfall. Forecast models are showing the chance for an additional 1" to 3"+ of rain in many areas through tonight. Some areas have already seen 2" to 5"+ of rainfall this week, so the ground is getting rather saturated. If heavy rain falls over the same areas, then flash flooding could result. Water levels could also rise on area creeks, streams and rivers. There could also be some strong to isolated severe storms this afternoon into tonight, from about 3PM to 11PM. Please stay weather aware today and tonight... and stay tuned for updates.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect through midnight tonight for the entire News 8 viewing area.

A stalled out frontal boundary was nudged south a bit last night, keeping the heaviest rainfall just south of our viewing area. However, southern parts of Crawford County did see heavy rain, with reports in the 2" to 4" range.

Low pressure to our west will lift that front back north a bit today, bringing another round of showers and t-storms this morning. These storms should remain below severe levels, but could produce brief heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Watch out for urban and street flooding as these morning storms move through.

More storms are possible later this afternoon into part of tonight. How intense these storms are will be dependent on the cloud cover today and also how fast the atmosphere can recover from the storms moving through this morning. As of now, I do think we'll see another round of storms later today into tonight, but the severe chances will likely be greater farther to our south. With that said, there could still be some strong storms in our viewing area (perhaps isolated severe?) in the 3PM to 11PM timeframe that could produce gusty winds and small hail... in addition to more heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado cannot be fully ruled out, but the greater chances for tornadoes should be to our south and southwest.

Forecasting high temps today will be tricky due to the rain chances/cloud cover and the variability on where exactly the front will set up. Highs north of the front will only be in the 60s... while temps near and south of the front will top out in the 70s and 80s.

Expect a cool front to sweep west to east across the region tonight. As it does, there will be scattered showers and t-storms through about midnight. The storms will then track east and out of our area shortly after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The front will finally sweep east of our area by Friday, allowing drier, cooler and less humid air to filter in. Clouds could remain stubborn Friday, but we should see some sun mix in as well, especially during the afternoon. Highs Friday will only be in the 60s in most areas, perhaps near 70F in La Crosse. It will also be windy as winds shift to the west around 15-25 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph possible.

Looking Ahead... A good portion of Saturday looks dry with warmer highs in the upper 70s to around 80F. A disturbance will then bring a chance of showers and t-storms Saturday evening (west) into Saturday night... with the rain chances possibly lingering into early Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will be dry with warm highs in the low-mid 80s. It will remain rather breezy over the weekend as well.

Above average temps will likely continue through much of next week with highs in the 80-85F range. Monday, Wednesday and Friday are looking dry at this point... with just isolated t-showers possible on Tuesday and a slight chance of t-showers on Thursday.

Have a good day, but remain weather aware through tonight. -Bill Graul

