ALERT DAY Later Today & Tonight Due To Chance Of Strong Storms & Heavy Rain

High Today: 91F / Low Tonight: 73F - Last updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 8:55 AM...

ALERT DAY for later today into tonight. The reason is there's a conditional chance for a few strong to severe storms later today into this evening. I say it's conditional because some clouds and showers are trying to move in from the west this morning. If clouds move in and persist through much of the afternoon, then this would limit the instability and lessen the severe threat. If severe storms are able to develop, strong winds would be the main threat. Another round of storms is likely overnight and could produce heavy rain. Some forecast models are indicating the chance for as much as 1" to 4" of rain in some areas, which could lead to flooding/flash flooding. This has prompted the NWS to issue a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for most of our area for tonight... through 7:00 Thursday morning.

Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy today... very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat indices could climb into the mid-upper 90s in some spots. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low-mid 70s.

ALERT DAYS for Thursday and Friday... this time due to high heat and humidity. High temps will be well into the 90s, especially on Friday. High humidity could cause heat indices in the upper 90s to 105F Thursday... then 100-110F Friday. These are dangerous levels and you will want to make sure you take it easy during prime heating of the afternoon and early evening hours, drink plenty of water, seek shade and air conditioning as needed and don't forget your pets need cold and fresh water and a cool place to go as well. Also, be sure to check the back seat. NEVER leave kids or pets in a parked car. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is in effect for parts of our area from Thursday afternoon through at least Saturday morning.

Other than the heat and humidity, expect just a small chance of t-storms Thursday... mainly in the morning. There's also a small chance of storms overnight into Friday morning. Additional isolated storms are possible Friday night.

Looking Ahead... The chance for showers and t-storms increases a bit for Saturday and this may provide more cloud cover at times. If this occurs, then highs Saturday would not be as hot... but still in the upper 80s to near 90F. Slight chance of showers and t-storms Sunday, especially in the morning, with highs in the mid 80s.

More seasonable and not as humid next Monday through Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s. Monday looks dry, with just small chances (20%) for t-showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay tuned for updates on the severe weather and heavy rain threats late today into tonight. -Bill Graul

