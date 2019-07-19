ALERT DAY: Extreme Heat, Then Chance Of More Strong Storms

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for most of the News 8 Viewing Area until 7:00pm this evening. Heat index values could reach the 100°-115° range. This is very dangerous heat! If you need to be outdoors, make sure you're drinking a lot of water, taking frequent breaks, and finding time to get into some air conditioning. It's also a great time to check on the elderly, children and pets.

We also have a chance of more strong to severe storms this evening and tonight. All forms of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and more heavy rain. Those with the best chance will be in the Chippewa Valley. Make sure you have our News8000 First Alert Weather app downloaded to your phone or tablet!

