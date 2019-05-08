A Windy, Wet and Cool Wednesday

High Today: 645F / Low Tonight: 43F - Last updated Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 6:44 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, McGregor and Praire du Chien. The river has dropped below flood stage in the La Crosse and Winona areas. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. The river is now gradually falling in all locations. Minor flooding is still occurring in Wabasha and the McGregor and Prairie du Chien. The river is expected to drop below flood stage at Wabasha Thursday and the McGregor/Prairie du Chien area Saturday. Keep in mind, a very wet weather system will impact the region tomorrow through early Thursday. This system could produce heavy rainfall, which could slow the river's fall or cause it to rise. The rain could also lead to rises on area tributaries. Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

We are watching a potent storm system develop to our west tonight. This system will strengthen as it moves east toward the western Great Lakes. Clouds will increase across the area tonight. Rain will begin to move into western sections of the area round daybreak tomorrow. Look for lows tonight to range from the upper 30s in the north to the middle 40s in the south.

Look for rain to quickly overspread the area tomorrow morning. This system will have a lot of moisture to work with. As a result, we could see pockets of moderate to heavy rain. While better instability will remain south of the area, we could see a few t-storms tomorrow afternoon, especially along and south of I-90. Rain totals could approach the one to two inch range by tomorrow evening, with additional amounts likely Wednesday night. This could cause ponding of water in low spots and ditches. It could also cause rises along area rivers, including the Mississippi River. A stiff east wind gusting to near 30 mph will pull colder air over the Great Lakes into the area. This, combined with thick cloud cover and rain, will cause temperatures to hold in the 40s region wide. Lows Wednesday night will hold in the lower to middle 40s. Overall... look for a raw and very wet Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Looking Ahead... The rain will continue into Thursday morning, then gradually end by late morning or early afternoon. High temps on Thursday will once again be on the cool side, ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Some sunshine will return on Friday. It will help warm temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60.

Slight rain chances return for Mother's Day weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures finally look to return to the upper 60s to near 70 for early next week. As an added bonus, it looks like we'll see some sunshine, as well.

Have a great night! -Cory Malles

