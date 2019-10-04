A Wet Start to the Weekend

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Kickapoo River from Readstown... downstream through Steuben & Wauzeka. Minor flooding is expected. In addition, the Mississippi River will be rising and could approach flood stage in a few locations over the next 5 days or so.

We are watching a developing low pressure and cold front over the Northern Rockies. This system will pump an unusually high amount of moisture into the region Friday evening. Late Friday night, I am expecting an area of rain and a few t-storms to move into the area... mainly after 3 AM. Some of the stronger showers and storms could produce locally heavy downpours. Look for lows in the middle 40s to near 50F.

Rain and embedded t-storms will be ongoing as we head into Saturday. Again, we could see some heavier rain totals, especially along and north of I-90, where amounts could range between .50" and 1.50". This could cause additional rises on area rivers, as well as ponding of water in low spots. The heaviest rain appears to occur during the morning and mid-morning hours, with mainly light rain and drizzle for the afternoon. Look for highs in the middle 50s to near 60F. It will be breezy with southeast winds gusting to 30 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny, dry and warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Looking Ahead... More needed dry time looks to be in store for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as well. There should be plenty of sunshine all three days with pleasant temps in the 60s.

The timing of a strong cold front is in question for next week. A couple models bring it into our area on Wednesday, but others hold it off until Thursday. For now, I'm going with the front not arriving until Wednesday night into Thursday. This front will bring another round of showers and possible t-storms.

Sharply colder air will follow the front with temps dipping into the 30s Friday night and highs next Saturday struggling just to reach 50F. If any showers are still around later Friday into Friday night don't be shocked if some areas see some snow showers. Yikes!

