A Wet Night Ahead

High Today: 51F / Low Tonight: 43F - Last updated Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 7:00 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. The river has dropped below flood stage in the La Crosse and Winona areas. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. The river is now gradually falling in all locations. Minor flooding is still occurring in Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. The river is expected to rise some with Tuesday's rain. Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

A strong low pressure system over southwestern Iowa will continue moving east-northeast tonight. After a day of persistent wind and rain, we'll see the rain become a bit more scattered tonight. The reason for this is the system has wrapped a drier layer of air into it. While it won't stop raining completely, the rain will become a bit more scattered. Look for a low in the middle 30s to middle 40s. It could always be worse... far northern Wisconsin and northeastern Minnesota will see up to 8" of snow tonight.

Scattered showers will still linger into Thursday, especially through the morning. They should be lighter than today. It will remain breezy and cool Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50F. Winds tomorrow will be from the NW 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible.

Looking Ahead... The area will dry out and warm up a bit Friday with highs near 60F under mostly sunny skies. Mother's Day weekend will bring a mix of sun and clouds. A cool front will track into the area and could spark a stray shower from Saturday afternoon into Mother's Day Sunday. The highest rain chances will occur Saturday night, so we may end up dry both days. Our fingers are crossed! Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s Saturday, but cool into the lower 60s behind the front Sunday.

We'll start the new week on a mild note with highs around 70F Monday, along with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday includes just a small chance for a few showers and isolated t-storms. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s. Partly to mostly sunny skies hang around Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday, then mid 60s Thursday.

Have a great night! -Cory Malles

