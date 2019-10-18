A Wet and Breezy Start to Next Week

A cold front will move toward the area Friday night. The evening will start clear and dry, but expect clouds to slowly increase as the night wears on. Showers are expected to break out over western areas after 4 AM, then move east toward sunrise. Look for lows in the middle 40s to near 50F. It will remain breezy with south winds gusting to near 30 mph at times.

Scattered showers will continue through the morning hours Saturday. They should gradually end from west to east as we head through the afternoon. Clouds and rain will keep highs in the 50s across the area.

Sunday will be dry with lots of sun in the morning, then increasing clouds through the day as a rather potent area of low pressure strengthens to our west. It will stay mild Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

That storm system moves east and brings a good chance of rain and isolated thunder Sunday night into Monday. It will also turn breezy and cooler Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead... Much cooler air flows into the region behind Monday's storm, with highs Tuesday through Thursday ain the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light rain showers could linger into Tuesday morning, but much of the day will be dry. Another ripple of energy could spark some light rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Next Friday and Saturday look partly sunny and dry at this point, but chilly with highs only in the middle and upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

