A Warm Week Ahead

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Trempealeau River around and downstream from Dodge and for the Yellow River around Necedah. Minor flooding is occurring at both locations. Keep an eye on water levels if you live near or have interests along these rivers.

We are watching a large ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere build northward. This ridge will allow warm and somewhat humid air to flow into the region. This ridge will hang on through the week.

For tonight, look for a partly cloudy and mild night. The passing clouds and a little SE breeze at 5-10 mph, should minimize the chance for widespread fog tonight, but there will be a few areas of fog, especially in river valleys. Lows will be in the 60s and it will be a bit muggy as well.

Expect another warm and humid day Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s, under partly cloudy skies.

Looking Ahead... Warm and humid conditions will persist through Friday with highs in the low-mid 80s. With the heat and humidity will come periodic chances for showers and t-storms Wednesday through Friday. With a very juicy air mass in place, some of those showers and storms could produce heavy rainfall at times. We'll need to watch for that since many areas, especially in the south have seen significant rainfall over the past week.

There's still a chance for some showers and t-storms Saturday, but it won't be quite as warm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Partly sunny and cooler weather returns Sunday with highs falling back into the low-mid 70s. These readings are where we are supposed to be for this time of year.

We'll see a more seasonable to start next week with highs in the low-mid 70s under sunny to partly cloudy skies. By the way, "astronomical" Fall begins next Monday (Sept. 23rd) with the Autumnal Equinox.

