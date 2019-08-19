A T-Storm or Two Tomorrow?

We are in for a beautiful mid to late August night. Look for clear skies early this evening. We'll see a few more clouds late tonight. These clouds will be caused by blow off from a complex of t-storms that will move across central Iowa late tonight into tomorrow morning. We'll have to watch our far southern counties as they could see a glancing blow from this complex toward tomorrow morning. Look for lows tonight to range from the middle and upper 50s in the north to the upper 50s to lower 60s in the south.

As we head into Tuesday, look for a warmer and more humid day. A weak disturbance will try to produce a few showers and t-storms. However, that complex of storms over Iowa will rob our disturbance of deep moisture, so any storms that form look to be isolated. However, there is enough instability leftover that if the storms can get going, we could see a couple of stronger storms. We'll have to keep an eye on that during the afternoon and early evening. Storm chances will end tomorrow evening. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking Ahead... Wednesday through Friday is looking quite nice with lots of sunshine, pleasant temps and low humidity. Expect highs in the upper 70s to around 80F.

It looks to get more active for the weekend and into the start of next week with at least slight chances for periodic showers and t-storms. Highs through the period will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. There will a bit more humidity in the air, as well.

