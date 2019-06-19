A Stormy End to the Week

Look for clouds to hang tough tonight, but it will remain dry. Lows tonight will range from the upper 40s to middle 50s in the north and the middle and upper 50s in the south.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday. Isolated sprinkles or light showers are possible during the afternoon heating, but they will quickly fade toward sunset. Expect highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday looks like the nicest day of the week, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead... Our attention will then turn to a storm system that will bring a chance of showers and t-storms to the region starting late Thursday night, then continue into Friday (the Summer Solstice). This system will be a slow mover, so the chance of showers and t-storms will continue into Saturday and Saturday night. This system will have more moisture to work with. As a result, we could see several rounds of heavy rain, particularly Friday and Friday night. The severe potential with this system is rather conditional. The main area of high instability looks to stay south of our area, but if that pool of instability can make some northward progress, we could see severe storms. The highest risk for severe weather appears to be Saturday and Saturday evening. There is a still a lot of details to work out with this system, so be sure to pay close attention to the forecast over the next few days. If the threat for heavy rain and severe weather increases, we may need alert days for that period.

A slight chance of rain will continue Sunday, then hang on through much of next week. I am expecting plenty of dry time with in between the rain chances.

Turning to temperatures, look for them to rise into the lower 80s this weekend, then hold there through much of next week. Finally... it will feel a bit mroe like June.

