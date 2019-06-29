A Steamy Weekend Ahead

We'll kick off the weekend with much quieter weather. Look for passing clouds Friday night. Lows will range from the lower to middle 60s in the far north to the upper 60s to near 70 in the south. It will feel a bit more humid, especially in southern sections of the viewing area. Keep an eye out for fog late.

It's going to be downright hot and humid this weekend as a dome of high pressure expands north into the Upper Midwest. Expect highs in the low 90s, perhaps even mid 90s in warmer valley locations (such as the La Crosse airport). It will also be quite humid with dew points potentially in the low-mid 70s. This could cause heat indices (or what it feels like) in the 95-105F range during peak heating of the afternoon and early evening hours. Be prepared for this heat if you have outdoor plans.

We'll need to watch the Saturday night into Sunday time frame. Some of the data suggests a complex of t-storms will develop over northern Minnesota Saturday night then drop southeast toward the area. Should this occur, we could see a complex of t-storms roll through the area sometime Sunday morning into the early afternoon. Not only only will this keep us cooler Sunday, but it could put a monkey wrench in any outdoor plans you may have. We'll watch this carefully for you.

Another, higher, chance of t-storms arrives Sunday night as a cool front sinks into the region. Some of these storms could also be strong to severe and produce heavy rain.

Looking Ahead... That cool front looks like it could stall across the region for much of next week. These won't be all day rain events, but keep that rain gear handy. With highs in the 80s and relatively humid conditions lingering across the area, we could see periodic bouts of severe weather and more heavy rain. We hope to be able to time these stormy periods out with a bit more accurately in the coming days.

