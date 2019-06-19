A Quiet Night Ahead

High pressure will bring a cloudy, but cloudy night to the region tonight. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to middle 50s.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sun tomorrow. Highs will be similar to today, in the middle 70s.

Looking Ahead... A disturbance will move in from the west on Friday, bringing a chance of scattered showers and t-storms, espcially west of the Mississippi River. We'll see a better chance of showers and t-storms region wide Friday night. Highs Friday will likely be in the upper 70s.

The chance for showers and t-storms will continue Saturday as a disturbance and frontal boundaries slowly track across the region. Once again, it's too early to say if there will be a severe storm or heavy rain threat... but today's data shows there is at least a small risk so stay tuned for updates. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be more humid Saturday as well.

Scattered showers and t-storms continue Sunday with highs in the low 80s. It will still be rather humid, as well. It is too early to determine the severe/heavy rain threat. At this point, none of the days (Friday through Sunday) look to be total washouts, but you'll want to keep our StormTeam 8 First Alert Weather App handy if you have outdoor plans.

We'll keep a small chance for some lingering showers and t-storms on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday looks mainly dry at this point for most areas. It will be warmer with highs in the low-mid 80s. You'll also notice a bit more humidity, too. We have added small rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday as it's not going to take much of a boundary to squeeze out an isolated shower or t-storms. Stay tuned.

