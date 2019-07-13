A Prolonged Period of Hot & Humid Weather on the Way

A weak cool front will sag into the area Friday night. This front could produce a few t-storms Friday night. There is some question as to whether these storms will develop, but if they do, an isolated severe storm will be possible through mid evening. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threat. Look for lows to range from the lower 60s in the north near 70 in the south. It will feel rather muggy tonight for areas along and south of I-90 tonight.

As we head into the weekend, look for sunny, hot and humid weather. A weak front will remain parked near the area and could lead to occasional bouts of t-storms through the weekend. The best chances would be along and south of I-90. The timing appears to be from the late afternoon into the late evening. Again, these storms look to be more isolated, so many areas will remain dry. Look for highs to range from the 80s in the north to near 90 in the south. Humidity values will slowly climb through the weekend.

Looking Ahead... Monday will be a few degrees warmer with temps in the low to mid 90s, but keep in mind that with the high humidity, the heat index values (what it actually FEELS like) will be much higher, near 100°F for some. There will also be a slight chance of rain on Monday.

Hazy, hot and humid weather will then continue for much of next week. Look for highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s. Dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s will produce heat indices of 95 to 100 degrees, with some spots flirting with 105 degees at times. We'll see a small chance of t-storms just about every day, however, timing them out out is a bit tricky at this time.

Even warmer air is possible toward next weekend. Stay tuned!

