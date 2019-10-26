A Nice Weekend Ahead, but a Taste of Winter Arrives Next Week

High pressure will continue to bring quiet weather to the region Friday night through Saturday night.

Look for a clear and seasonably chilly night Friday night as lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. The exception will be our traditionally cool spots in the east and north where lows will drop into the middle 20s.

Saturday looks like a gem of a day with sunny skies. Highs will range from the lower to middle 50s. A few spots could even climb into the upper 50s. We'll need to watch our far southern and eastern counties for a few clouds Saturday afternoon. The clouds would come from a storm system tracking by to our south and east. There could even be a sprinkle late in the day. However, it appears the clouds and rain chances are trending farther south and east with each model run, so these areas may end up sunny and dry.

A cold front will track southeast across the region on Sunday. Most models bring it through dry with just passing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, perhaps low-mid 50s south/east.

Looking Ahead... Get ready for a little taste of winter next week. Monday will be cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A disturbance will bring a slight chance of light rain/snow showers late Monday... with the precipitation chances increasing Monday night into Tuesday. Forecast models are not in agreement concerning the strength of this system. Some bring it through with just light rain/snow showers. However, a few models are advertising a stronger storm that could produce a little accumulating snow, especially on grassy surfaces. Stay tuned for updates! What does look certain is it will be rather chilly Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s to near 40F.

Forecast models are also at odds during the Wednesday and Thursday timeframe of next week. Some keep the region dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A few models are bringing another storm system across the region with another chance for light rain and snow Wednesday into Halloween Thursday. Until the model data sorts itself out, we will add a small chance of rain and snow showers for Wednesday into Thursday. There could even be a period of all light snow Wednesday night. Again, stay tuned for updates as we hopefully get more agreeable model data over the next couple of days. It will remain chilly Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The end of the week looks quiet, but chilly. Look for highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.