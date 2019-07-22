A Much Nicer Week Ahead

High pressure building across the region will bring a couple of very nice days to the region.

For tonight, look for a clear, cool and comfortable night. We'll see low in the lower to middle 50s in the northern and eastern sections of the area. Farther south, look for lows in the middle and upper 50s.

We'll see more sunshine and pleasant temperatures tomorrow. A weak disturbance will pass by to our north and east. This feature could produce an isolated shower or t-storm during the late afternoon, especially over northern and eastern sections of the region. These would be quite isolated, so most of us will remain dry. No severe weather is expected. Look for highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Looking Ahead... Sunny and seasonably warm temperatures return Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s. Humidity levels look pretty comfortable both days.

Humidity increases Friday through the weekend, with warmer highs in the mid-upper 80s. With the warmer and more humid air will come at least slight chances for hit/miss showers and t-storms Friday night through Sunday. Don't worry, at this time they look to remain fairly spotty, so there should be plenty of dry time.

