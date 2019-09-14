A Look at the Next 8 Days

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Kickapoo River - from Viola downstream through Steuben and Wauzeka... and the Black River at Black River Falls. Keep an eye on water levels if you live near or have interests along these rivers.

Skies will become mostly clear Friday night, allowing for a nice view of the full Harvest Moon. Lows will be in the low-mid 50s, with perhaps a few mid to upper 40s north. If winds go light enough, there could be some patchy fog late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

It will be mostly and warmer Saturday as winds shift back around to the south. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80F. A weak disturbance could spark a few scattered showers and t-storms during the late afternoon and early evening, especially north and west. All areas will then pick up a chance of showers and t-storms Saturday night. The Storm Prediction Center has indicated the area is under a level 1 (marginal) severe threat, meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible, especially through sunset. Some of the stronger storms could produce heavy rain, but I am not expecting it to impact ongoing flooding over parts of the area.

Any storms should taper or shift east by about sunrise Sunday morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and warm Sunday with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... Above average temps will likely continue through next week with highs in the 80-85F range and lows in th low-mid 60s.

The first half of the week looks dry, but slight chances for showers and t-storms will creep back into the forecast from Wednesday to Friday. At this time, it is too early to determine any severe/heavy potential.

