A Great Weekend to be Outdoors

High pressure will hang around the region just long enough to bring a nice weekend.

Friday night looks mostly clear and cool. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s, but some of our traditional cool spots will see lows well into the 40s! Some patchy fog will be possible toward morning.

Expect another beautiful day Saturday. We'll see plenty of sun and highs near 80 degrees.

Looking Ahead... You'll notice a little more humidity in the air on Sunday, especially later in the day as a storm system approaches. Most of the day should be dry, however, the chance of showers and storms return Sunday night. Highs will once again top out near 80.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday. Much of the area could see rainfall totals in the .50" to 1.50" range. The good news is much of the area could use a good drink of water. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The slight chance of rain will then continue for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures hovering right around the middle and upper 70s.

It will dry out and turn a bit cooler by the end of the week and next weekend with highs in the lower 70s.

