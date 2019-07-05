A Few T-Storms Friday Night, Cooler This Weekend

We are watching a complex of t-storms over central Minnesota. The northern edge of this complex will continue to weaken. However, the air over southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin is a bit more unstable. As a result, scattered showers and t-storms have developed over southern Minnesota. These storms could affect our area toward mid-evening Friday. The coverage of these storms looks to be somewhat limited, so some of us may not see rain Friday night. As far as the severe threat is concerned, we could see an isolated severe storm through about sunset Friday night, mainly west of the Mississippi River. The main threat would be damaging wind gusts. These storms will also be capable of producing very heavy rain. Look for lows to range from the lower 60s in the north to near 70 in the south.

Rain and storm chances will continue into Saturday, mainly before lunchtime. The stationary front that's been bringing us periodic storms will finally get kicked out of our area by tomorrow afternoon. This will help humidity levels to decrease by Saturday night.

Looking Ahead... With that lower humidity sticking around, expect pleasant conditions for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday looks sunny with seasonal temps in the low to mid 80s.

Most of Tuesday looks dry, but the chance of rain will return for late in the day Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s with increasing humidity.

Temperatures will continue to climb for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s. With the increase in humidity and warmer temperatures, expect at least a slight chance of a shower or t-storm just about every day. This is defnitnitely a very July-like forecast.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.