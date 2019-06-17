A Few Showers/T-Storms Tonight

We are watching a very weak boundary sitting close to the area. Weak ripples of energy will work along this boundary to produce rounds of hit and miss showers and t-storms through tomorrow. This first will arrive this evening and bring a chance of showers and t-storms this evening. A second round appears likely late tonight. The good news is I am not expecting severe weather, just some lightning and heavy downpours.

The slight chance of rain will continue for Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The best chance of rain tomorrow looks to be in the morning, but I can't rule out a sprinkle or shower during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s70s.

Looking Ahead... Much of this week will feature a slight chance of rain and cooler-than-average temperatures. We'll see some sun on Wednesday with a small chance of a pop up shower or storm. Same goes for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will warm to near 80 for the weekend, with low 80s expected early next week. Each of these days will also feature a chance at more hit and miss showers and t-storms.

