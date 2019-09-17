A Few Chances for Storms in the Forecast

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Yellow River around Necedah. Minor flooding is occurring. By the way, the Mississippi River is up to 9.11' in La Crosse as of 5:00 PM today. It's forecast to crest around 9.2' over the next 24-36 hours.

We continue to sit under a ridge of high pressure aloft, which has allowed an unusually warm and humid air mass to settle across the region. At the surface, we are watching a cool front to our west. This front will produce a line of showers and possibly a few t-storms over Minnesota late tonight. These showers and storms look like they will fall apart before reaching the area tomorrow morning. As a result, look for a mostly clear and muggy night. Lows will range form the lower 60s in the east to the middle and upper 60s elsewhere.

We'll more clouds than sun Wednesday as a cool front approaches from the west. Our rain chances tomorrow morning are highly dependent on if the line to our west tonight can get into the area. As a result, there is a slight chance of showers and t-storms for the morning hours. It will still be warm and humid with highs Wednesday in the mid 80s.

A better chance of rain comes Wednesday night as a second line of showers and t-storms moves in from the west. These showers and t-storms could linger into early Thursday morning. While the threat of severe weather looks low, abundant moisture in the atmosphere could lead to pockets of heavy rainfall.

Looking Ahead... Warm and humid conditions will persist through Friday with highs in the low-mid 80s. We will also see additional chances for periodic showers and t-storms Thursday and Friday.

A strong cool front will bring a good chance for some showers and t-storms Saturday. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80F. It will turn partly sunny and cooler Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. It also looks rather breezy over the weekend.

Next Monday through Wednesday is looking more seasonable at this point. Expect highs mainly in the low-mid 70s. We'll keep a chance of a few showers in the forecast Tuesday as slightly warmer air tries to move in. By the way, "astronomical" Fall begins Monday (Sept. 23rd) with the Autumnal Equinox.

