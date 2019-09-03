A Cool Night Ahead

A cool front quietly slipped across the area earlier today. As a result, we saw breezy west to northwest winds begin to usher cooler and less humid air into the region. Look for a partly cloudy sky tonight. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler tonight, ranging from the upper 40s to middle 50s. Our traditional cool spots will see lows in the middle 40s.

Look for a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday and cooler with highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds will be from the NW around 5 mph.

Looking Ahead... A weak disturbance could cause some isolated showers on Thursday, especially north. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Friday will be dry and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s, under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend is looking cloudy and cooler with highs only in the upper 60s to around 70F. We will also see small chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Clouds re-thicken Monday with a chance of periodic showers and t-storms arriving Monday night... and lasting through much of the week. The reason will be a series of weather systems that will track across the area. High temps will mainly be in the mid 70s Monday, then rise into the lower 80s Tuesday, then fall into the middle 70s by next Wednesday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.