A Cold Weekend Ahead

ALERT DAY Friday Night/Saturday morning due to the chance for freezing temps. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued by the NWS for most areas from 10:00 tonight through 9:00 Saturday morning. Now is when you'll want to make sure heating units in your home are working properly. If you have outdoor plants you want to keep alive, you'll need to cover them or bring them inside. It's also a good idea to unhook/drain garden hoses.

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. Minor flooding is occurring.

A strong area of low pressure will sit nearly stationary over Northern Minnesota through a good portion of the weekend. The result will be an unusually cool spell of weather this weekend.

Look for a cloudy and breezy night Friday night. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. This will lead to a hard freeze in many areas. Southwest winds gusting to near 30 mph will produce wind chills in the teens and 20s.

That strong storm system over northern Minnesota will wrap moisture back into our area Saturday. This will result in more clouds and a chance for some light rain and snow showers. I am not expecting any significant snow accumulation. A slight chance of light rain or snow showers will continue into Sunday, especially north. High temps both days will only be in the 40s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Overall, a rather raw weekend is in store!

Looking Ahead... Temps will still be cool Monday through Wednesday with highs mainly in the low 50s. Lows will creep up a bit into the mid-upper 30s. Monday and Wednesday look dry at this point. A weak disturbance could cause some light rain showers on Tuesday.

Temps warm a bit later in the week with highs Thursday through Saturday in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with lows in the low-mid 40s by Thursday and Friday nights. Another disturbance will bring a chance of rain showers Thursday night into Friday.

