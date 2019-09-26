A Chance of Rain Late

It looks good for the Oktoberfest Torchlight Parade tonight in La Crosse. Skies will be partly cloudy with temps in the mid 60s at 7 p.m. ... dropping into the low 60s by 9 p.m.

Skies will become mostly cloudy as the night progresses, with a chance of scattered light rain showers well after midnight. The cause is an approaching cool front. Lows will be in the 55-60F range.

That cool front will move across the region tomorrow. It will be accompanied by scattered showers and perhaps a few t-storms in spots. It's not going to rain all day, but have that rain gear handy if you have outdoor plans. Highs Friday will be in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead... It will turn partly sunny and bit cooler Saturday as highs slip back into the mid 60s... decent weather for the Maple Leaf Parade in La Crosse. There is a slight chance of an afternoon sprinkle or light shower. A better chance of showers and t-storms arrives late Saturday night and will continue into the first half of Sunday. Highs Sunday afternoon will warm back into the low-mid 70s.

Fasten the seatbelt for a roller-coaster ride in temps next week! It will be warmer and more humid Monday with a chance of showers and t-storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80F.

Chance of showers and t-storms continues Tuesday. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Still a chance for lingering rain on Wednesday, with highs in the low-mid 60s.

We'll dry out for Thursday and Friday, but it will also cool down. Look for highs in the 50s to near 60F!

We'll have to keep an eye on the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flooding Monday through Wednesday, due to a frontal boundary stalling across the region from W/SW to E/NE. This also makes forecasting high temps for these days tricky, because they will be highly dependent on exactly where the front sets up... in addition to cloud cover and rain chances. Best advice is to stay tuned for updates!

