A Bit Cooler for the End of the Week

A cool front tracked through the regin earlier today. It managed to produce a few t-storms across northern and eastern sections of the area, while the rest of the area remained dry.

Cool high pressure behind the front will build into the region and bring several cooler than average days.

For tonight, look for a clear and cool night. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Those traditional cool spots in the north and east could see lows in the lower to middle 40s!

If you liked Wednesday's weather, Friday will be very similar. Expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity and cooler temps. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Looking Ahead... A weak disturbance will bring clouds and a slight chance of a few showers Saturday. Because of all the cloud cover, temperatures will remain cooler than average in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday will be dry with sunny to partly sunny skies. Highs will be near average in the mid to upper 70s.

It will turn warmer and a bit more muggy for Labor Day. Look for highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Another cool front will move through Monday night and Tuesday morning, producing a chance of showers and t-storms. Temperatures behind the front will once again return to the 70s to round out the workweek.

