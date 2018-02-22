Wausau police identify homicide victim

Wausau police have identified the victim of a homicide and have arrested a man in another county as a result of their investigation.

Seventy-seven-year-old Lyle Leith was found dead in his garage by his daughter on Tuesday. Police say an autopsy was done Wednesday, but results are pending.

Investigators, through the course of their work on the case, obtained a search warrant for a resident in Florence County. Authorities say they arrested a man in the home on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

