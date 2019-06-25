Warmer Today and Dry For Most

It will be warmer today with partly cloudy skies. Most of the area will stay dry today, but a few showers will impact southern parts of the viewing area this morning. There’s also a small chance for a later day shower in far eastern parts of the viewing area. Expect highs in the low-mid 80s, which is about average for this time of year. It won’t be all that humid today and winds will increase this afternoon from the west around 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph possible.

Mainly clear tonight and humidity will remain in check… so it will be a good night to keep the windows open for some natural A/C. Lows will range from the low 50s (north/east) to the low 60s.

Seasonably warm again Wednesday with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with milder lows in the mid-upper 60s. Many forecast models are hinting at the chance for a complex of showers and t-storms to track east across the region toward daybreak and into Thursday morning. There’s a slight chance for additional showers and t-storms later Thursday as well. Otherwise, it will be warm and more humid Thursday with highs well into the 80s.

Looking Ahead… Get ready for a strong taste of summer through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday, then low 90s Saturday. A few isolated showers and t-storms are possible Friday, but Saturday looks mainly dry. High humidity could cause heat indices Saturday in the 95-100F range. Be sure to plan for this heat if you have outdoor plans.

How warm we get Sunday will be dependent on any rain chances. Some forecast models are advertising at least a slight chance of showers and t-storms, keeping highs in the upper 80s. If we should remain dry with plenty of sunshine, then low 90s would be possible.

Slight chances for showers and t-storms next Monday and Tuesday. Still fairly warm and humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Wednesday looks dry at this point with more seasonable highs in the low-mid 80s.

Have a good Tuesday! -Bill Graul

