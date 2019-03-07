Virtual food drive to benefit UW-La Crosse

A national food drive will help a local university.

UW-La Crosse was picked as one of 44 campuses to benefit from the TIAA Supports Hunger virtual food drive.

Financial services company TIAA is organizing the drive.

30 percent of college students in the U-S have food insecurity concerns.

Items purchased through the online drive will arrive when the event is completed on March 14th.

The drive is about more than what fills a refrigerator.

“One of the items we have on our list is laundry detergent and shampoo and conditioner and that’s something that we don’t normally have in the pantry so it will be awesome to have that for our students,” said Kesli Grubisich, Civic Engagement and Leadership Coordinator at UW-La Crosse.

Donations are being accepted at this website.

Food and cash donations are accepted for the pantry at the Center for Organizations, Vision and Engagement in the Student Union.

